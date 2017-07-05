Rochester Police Arrest Man for Fourth of July Stabbing

Police in Rochester, New Hampshire have arrested a man for assaulting another man during the Fourth of July holiday.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was stabbed in the upper right arm during a fight in the area of South Main Street and Academy Street in Rochester around 2:44 p.m.

The victim was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was soon located on Portland Street.

Paul Lupo, 47 was charged with one count of second degree assault (class B felony). He was transported to Strafford County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash.

Lupo is scheduled to be arraigned at the Strafford County Superior Court on July 5.