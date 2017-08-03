Rockland Lobster Festival On a Roll

Going seventy years strong, the Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland is on a roll.

Festival organizers estimate 80 thousand people will attend the five-day festival in mid-coast Maine, consuming nearly 20 thousand pounds of fresh Maine lobster.

“People obviously love it,” said Festival Director Chuck Kruger.

The lobster fest attracts people from across the country, and around the world.

Thursday, a family from Hong Kong enjoyed lobster dinners with a view of the harbor. Michael Lim said his wife and two children enjoyed their lobsters so much, it was worth the 16-hour flight.

“These guys love lobster, we all love lobster!” he said.

The festival is a nonprofit, that gives money back to the community. Kruger says it’s become a part of Rockland’s identity.

“When you go to other places and you say you’re from Rockland, they say, ‘Oh, Lobster Festival!’” he laughed.

The most popular event may be the parade, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. The festival runs until Sunday.