Police provided this photo of the man they say exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on Long Beach in Rockport, Massachusetts, Aug. 9

Police are asking for the public's help after a man exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Massachusetts beach.

Rockport police say four girls approached an officer on Long Beach Wednesday afternoon to report a man had exposed his genitals to one of them while in the water.

The victim and her friends identified the man, who was about 100 yards away and walking in the direction of the Guard Shack toward Gloucester.

The officer went after the suspect, but he quickly fled the area.

Police from Rockport and Gloucester, along with lifeguards and parking lot attendants, searched for the man, but were unable to find him.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, about 5'9" tall, weighing about 180-200 pounds and had short brown/graying hair. He was wearing a camouflage baseball hat with an oval emblem on the front, no shirt, floral patterned shorts, a dark colored backpack and had an orange and white boogie board, which police found.

Anyone who may have seen this suspect Wednesday afternoon or has information about the incident is asked to call Rockport police at 978-546-1212.

The investigation is ongoing.