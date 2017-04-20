Rounds of April Showers Coming

Some spotty showers linger into the early morning hours of Thursday with the cloud cover lingering a little longer after.

We will start to see more sunshine by the afternoon, which will allow high temperatures to slide into the 60s south, 40s to 50s north.

As the system that brought the showers to New England for our Wednesday evening into Thursday morning moves out, we will turn our attention to the next system that will slide in by Friday morning.

This system could bring a few rumbles of thunder for southern New England under some of the heavier downpours. The rain will slide in for the morning commute for western New England and continue to spread eastward into the afternoon and evening.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

Highs on Friday will only top out into the lower 50s south, 40s north as we’ll see heavy cloud cover and rain showers for most of the day.

The weekend brings mostly cloudy skies for Saturday with a chance for showers on Sunday, otherwise high temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 50s.

Monday through Wednesday continue the streak of near seasonable weather with slight chances for rain with highs in the upper 50s, but by the second half of the work week, we finally see the return of 60s in the forecast with highs nearing 70 by the following weekend.