2 Killed in Connecticut Crash

An employee for a transportation company and a customer are dead and two other people are injured after a head-on crash that has closed Route 69 at the Prospect-Waterbury line, according to Prospect police.

A green van and a small black SUV collided on the Waterbury side of the town border and both victims who died were in the SUV, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced at the hospital.

The SUV has the logo of Suburban Transportation and NBC Connecticut reached out to the company, but the person who answered would not comment on the incident. Police said one of the people killed was an employee of Suburban Transportation and the other was a customer.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, but police said they think the SUV driver was trying to illegally pass the van when the crash happened.

Two people who were in the van were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not identified the victims, pending family notification.

Traffic is being diverted over Murphy Road at the scene, or drivers can use Scott Road to reach Waterbury.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.