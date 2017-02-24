The residents of this West Roxbury neighborhood have repeatedly noticed their tires and hubs missing.

Neighbors here at a housing complex in West Roxbury know their neighborhood has a history of petty crime. Now some residents have come to notice all four tires and hubs gone.

This is the fourth time that cars have been left on blocks and their tires stolen at this housing complex.

Rebecca Beaulieu plays lacrosse for Mt. Ida college and lives in the complex. She was parked next to one of the cars before the tires were taken.

"There was two men in black hooded sweatshirts walking up and down the parking lot and standing by our cars," said Beaulieu, adding "I actually didn't think anything of it until I parked there again and I saw that car had no tires."

Police were called in November, December, January and now this latest incident has a Nissan and a Toyota tireless in a back parking lot. And so far nobody has been held responsible.

Rebecca says she did receive an email within the last month that there would be more surveillance but she also said she's not taking any chances parking back here anymore. She now parks in the front until something is done.