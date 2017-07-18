Runaway 6,000 Pound Cable Spool Rolls Through Newton | NECN
Runaway 6,000 Pound Cable Spool Rolls Through Newton

By Ronnie Forchheimer

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 6,000 pound fiber optic cable reel on a trailer came loose and rolled down a hill, crashing into a pole and fence at an intersection on Route 9 in Newton, Massachusetts, according to police.

    Communications Construction Group was doing work in the Newton neighborhood of Route 9 and Chestnut Street when the trailer with the cable came loose and rolled down the hill into the busy intersection.

    Remarkably, there were no injuries and no cars were hit.

    "Persons were very lucky that they weren't coming into the intersection which is heavily traveled throughout the day," Newton Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

