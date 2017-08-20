Runaway Bull Put Down

The runaway bull, missing from Framer's Livestock Auction and Market Exchange since Tuesday, was put down Sunday evening, according to police in Littleton, Massachusetts.

The bull was spotted for the final time around 5:30 p.m. in the middle of the Great Road in Littleton, the same place he was almost hit the night before by a driver.

A Littleton police sergeant responded to the sighting and located the bull behind 25 Eames Drive and contacted its owner but it started to move back towards the Great Road.

At this time, police said the sergeant shot the bull out of concern for the safety of drivers.

Upon the owner's arrival at the scene, the decision was made to kill the animal. The owner put him down with one additional shot.

"This decision did not come lightly," Littleton Police Chief Matthew J. King said. "Littletown Police and the bull's owner acted out of concern for people in the neighborhood and drivers in the area."