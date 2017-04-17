BOSTON, MA - APRIL 18: Runners near the finish line on Boylston Street during the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Runners from across the world have gathered in Massachusetts for the 121st annual Boston Marathon Monday morning.

The 26.2 mile course goes through eight cities and towns, starting in Hopkinton and ending on Boylston Street in Boston.

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Talks About New Book

Four years after the Boston Marathon bombings, a survivor is sharing her story in a new book. (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

Thirty-thousand people are signed up to run, 5,000 of them from Massachusetts.

All 50 U.S. states are represented, as are 99 countries.

Officials Discuss Boston Marathon Security, Street Closures

"We have a comprehensive safety plan in place," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said ahead of the Boston Marathon. (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

The start times for the various divisions are as followed:

Ex-Inmate to Run in Boston Marathon

When Keith Giroux was in prison, he became hooked on running and developed a dream of running in the Boston Marathon. Having served his time, that dream becomes a reality Monday. (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

Mobility Impaired 8:50 a.m.

Men's Push-Rim Wheelchair 9:17 a.m.

Pasta Bash Before Marathon a Hit

The annual pasta dinner the night before Marathon Monday (Patriot's Day, for anyone not from New England) is a guaranteed hit every year. Runners and families are able to up their carb intake while listening to music and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Published Sunday, April 16, 2017)

Women's Push-Rim Wheelchair 9:19 a.m.

& Duo Participants

Handcycles 9:22 a.m.

Elite Women 9:32 a.m.

Elite Men & Wave One 10:00 a.m.

Wave Two 10:25 a.m.

Wave Three 10:50 a.m.

Wave Four 11:15 a.m

The city has also detailed many road closures and parking restrictions.

The following streets will be shut down for the marathon on Monday:

• 5 a.m.: Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close.

• 8 a.m.: All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close.

• 9 a.m.: All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close.

• 8:30 a.m.: All streets in the Brighton area leading to the route will close.

Additional details on closures and parking restrictions can be found here.

For those attending the marathon, the city has listed prohibited items, including backpacks, glass containers and strollers. Additional details can be found here.

As far as security, drones and helicopters will be watching the entire route this year.

In addition, police will be stepping up the use of sand trucks and vehicle barriers to help prevent any possible attacks involving trucks like the ones in Nice and Stockholm.

Scores of undercover detectives will be in the crowd.

They've all been trained on latest terrorism intelligence and have been told to look for suspicious behavior and suspicious bags.

Multiple checkpoints will be used as people get closer to the finish line.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stresses that there are no credible threats to this year’s marathon.