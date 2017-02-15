Russian Spy Ship Spotted Off New England Coast

The U.S. Navy is actively monitoring a Russian spy ship that has been operating in international waters along the East Coast of the United States, according to a senior United States official, and Connecticut lawmakers are responding to reports from several news outlets that the ship is “loitering” in the waters off the coast of Connecticut, near the sub base.

NBC Connecticut has not independently confirmed the reports of the ship being off the shores of Connecticut. A U.S. defense official told The Associated Press that a Russian intelligence-collection ship has been operating off the U.S. east coast, in international waters.

If the ship is in international waters, it is legal for them to be there.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy’s office said that this is not “unprecedented,” but the senator is concerned this is “part of a pattern of continued Russian ‘boldness.’”

“Russia is acting like it has a permission slip to expand influence, test limits of reach,” Murphy Tweeted. “Questions are obvious: does it, and if so, why?”

"While this is not wholly unprecedented, it’s part of a series of aggressive actions by Russia that threaten U.S. national security and the security of our allies," Murphy said in a statement. "Just yesterday, news broke that Russia violated an Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Coupled with escalating fighting in eastern Ukraine and Russian jets buzzing a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, Putin clearly thinks the Trump administration has given him a permission slip to flex his muscles. President Trump and his administration must end their silence and immediately respond to these threats to our national security.”

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro Tweeted that “Russia is flexing its muscles.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney also responded to the reports in a statement.

“A Russian spy ship patrolling 30 miles from the Groton SUBASE underscores that the threats posed by a resurgent Russia are real,” Courtney wrote. “This unacceptable, aggressive action, combined with the buzzing of US Navy ships in the Red Sea yesterday are clearly testing the resolve of a new administration. While I have total confidence in our Navy’s vigilant, responsible readiness, the White House needs to move past their seeming infatuation with Putin and treat him like the serious threat to global peace and security that he has been for the last five years.”

Courtney also made a speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives about this ship.

NBC Connecticut reached out to officials at the sub base and they said they don’t have a comment and referred us to the U.S. Department of Defense. Officials from the DOD have not yet responded.

