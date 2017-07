Talk about a mess! Crews are fixing and cleaning up after an SUV hit a fire hydrant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. (Published 37 minutes ago)

An SUV struck a fire hydrant in Boston on Monday afternoon, flooding the street and causing significant traffic delays.

Massachusetts State Police said a portion of Morrissey Boulevard northbound in Dorchester is closed as a result of the flooding.

Traffic is now being diverted, and police said the evening commute is expected to be impacted.

No further information was immediately available.