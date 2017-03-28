Chain-Reaction Crash Leaves SUV Partly Up in Air

A Yale shuttle bus hit parked vehicles in New Haven on Tuesday morning and the driver was treated for injuries.

Officials from the New Haven Fire Department said the shuttle hit a parked vehicle at Whitney Avenue and Linden Street, sending the vehicle the bus hit into the car in front of it.

The vehicle in the middle, an SUV, ended up partly in the air because of the chain reaction crash.

No students were on the shuttle bus. The only person on it was the driver, officials said. It's not clear if the shuttle bus driver was transported to a hospital or treated at the scene.

The scene is now clear and the road is open.