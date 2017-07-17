SUV Sought After Serious Drive-By-Shooting in Boston | NECN
logo_necn_2x
SUV Sought After Serious Drive-By-Shooting in Boston

By Tim Jones

    Getty Images

    Boston police are looking for an SUV involved in a drive-by-shooting in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. 

    The shooting happened near Washington Street and Talbot Avenue just after 10 p.m. 

    According to the Boston Globe, someone opened fire from an SUV. 

    A man in his late teens or early 20's was shot in his upper torso and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

    Police say it's not clear if he was the intended target. 

    Officers are now looking for a maroon, or red SUV.

