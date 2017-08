There was a major police response in Boston's Fenway area Tuesday afternoon.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

There was a major police response to a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon in Boston's Fenway area.

Police are not releasing many details, but SWAT vehicles could be seen in the area of Kilmarnock Street.

People are being kept away from the scene.

No further information was immediately available.