SWAT Team Deployed in Hingham, Massachusetts

By Eli Maroney

    Hingham Police tweeted from their verified account that units "remained on the scene" with a distraught person at Edgar Walker Court, of the Conservatory Park area in Hingham, around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

    At 7 a.m. Hingham police reported that the incident in the Conservatory Park neighborhood had conlcuded. Units remain on scne at this time but police have stated that the area is safe. 

    Early Sunday morning, police were askinging neighbors on Edgaw Walker Court to remain indoors due to SWAT and K9 presence. 

    No evacuations were ordered. 

    It is unclear whether the subject was armed. 

    Stay with us as this story develops.

