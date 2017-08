The Sagamore Bridge is closed Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle head-on crash. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Sagamore Bridge Closed After Serious Head-on Crash

The Sagamore Bridge is closed Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

State police say the injuries in the crash are serious. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved.

It is not known when the bridge will reopen. Traffic is being rerouted to cross Cape Cod Canal on Bourne.

No further details were released.