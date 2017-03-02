#SaveTheSign Campaign Launched to Keep Iconic CITGO Sign in Boston's Kenmore Square | NECN
#SaveTheSign Campaign Launched to Keep Iconic CITGO Sign in Boston's Kenmore Square

The sign has been part of Boston's skyline for more than 50 years

By Caitlin Fichtel

    A campaign to save Boston's iconic CITGO is taking over social media.

    The hashtag #SaveTheSign began to circulate online after rumors began swirling that the famous Kenmore Square sign would be dismantled.

    Boston University previously owned the building located at 660 Beacon St. where the sign was located, but sold it in August 2016 to Related Companies.

    According to CITGO public affairs, after the sale, "the Boston Landmarks Commission filed a petition...to designate the sign as an official landmark, and a final decisions is expected later this year."

    As the sign has become an icon to many Bostonians, the Twitter account #CitgoSignBOS launched a campaign #SaveTheSign where people can share their favorite memories and stories about the beloved sign.

    Here are some of the stories that have been shared:

