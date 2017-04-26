Scattered Downpours Slowly Moving Through

A rather weak, but very wet weather system is spinning up from the south with bands of rain in New England this morning.

This makes for poor visibility and slippery roads, with some pretty deep puddles as rainfall amounts of .5 to 1 inch in some locations.

Temperatures hold in the 40s to mid-50s, maybe 60 plus west of the Connecticut River, where skies brighten this afternoon.

Wind at the shore is increasing in may gust past 40 mph from the east early today, causing coastal erosion and the possibility of minor coastal flooding during high tide midday.

Rainfall only slowly ends from west to east during the day and overnight. In parts of Maine and eastern Massachusetts rain may still be going early tomorrow morning.

Warmer weather is expected, with some sunshine here by the afternoon, our temperatures will push 70° in Western New England and lower 60s to 50s east.

The low-pressure center will move to the Gulf of Maine and fall apart later tomorrow afternoon.

Another weather system off to the west will try and put some warmer air in tomorrow and Friday. Where the sun comes out we should be able to warm to 80° Friday and Saturday.

That front will also generate the possibility of a thunderstorm each afternoon.

Slightly cooler but mostly dry air should be in here for Sunday. Although rain mostly shuts off in the Thursday through Sunday time frame, It's not going to be totally sunny.

The trend is for temperatures to remain warmer than seasonable, with a rather wet weather pattern into next week.