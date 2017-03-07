Scattered Showers Today, Drier Air Moves in

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a rain shower east. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with light rain and showers developing. Light freezing rain across Central Mass. Highs in the mid 40s.

Off and on rain showers will impact the region today as an area of low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes.

Some freezing rain that was falling across central and western areas will eventually changeover to all rain by this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly rise through the 30s into the 40s today as a gusty southern flow develops.

Otherwise, there are mostly cloudy skies today with highs reaching into the mid to upper 40s with a few locations reaching the 50-degree mark along the south coast.

A brief lull in precipitation occurs tonight as warm air mass overspreads the region. Scattered showers, some heavy, move back in closer to daybreak. Lows will stay in the low 40s and upper 30s.

A cold front will traverse across the region tomorrow, moving offshore by the late morning. Showers will linger across eastern locales and the coastal plain. Sunshine briefly returns tomorrow afternoon behind cold frontal passage with highs reaching into the mid-50s.

A few locations may touch 60 degrees with clouds moving back in by the late afternoon/early evening. Blustery winds will increase throughout the day, gusting to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

A high pressure system out of Canada moves in for Thursday. Snow showers may develop but otherwise expecting a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs only reaching into upper 40s. Winds gust to near 35 miles per hour throughout the day.

We continue to monitor the potential for some type of a snow event across southern New England on Friday.

As of right now, we’re expecting a low pressure system to develop along a stationary front south of Long Island. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow, reaching into the 30s.

A new arctic air mass moves in for the start of the weekend, bringing cold winter temperatures back to New England. Highs will only reach into the upper teens to mid-20s on Saturday. Cold air mass may trigger some ocean-effect snow showers at the coast.

Keeping an eye on historical highest daily temperatures for Saturday, as a few temperature records may be tied or broken. Sunny skies and cold air continue right into Sunday. More details on the exclusive early warning weather 10-day forecast on necn and NBC Boston.