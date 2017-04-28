NH School Administrator Tasered, Arrested at Strip Club

A school administrator is facing multiple charges after he was Tasered by police trying to handcuff him after he got too close to dancers and repeatedly entered the women's bathroom at a Massachusetts strip club.

Peter Gagnon, 37, of Pelham, New Hampshire, is charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the Newburyport Daily News. The newspaper said Gagnon is the dean of students at Souhegan High School in Amherst, New Hampshire. He is also listed as the dean of students on the school website. He previously worked at Bedford High School and Timberlane High School in Plaistow.

Police said they were called to Ten's Show Club in Salisbury shortly after midnight Wednesday after Gagnon refused to honor requests by security to leave for allegedly getting too close to dancers and entering a women's bathroom.

When officers arrived, they said Gagnon appeared intoxicated and refused their attempts to provide him with a ride home. When they went to handcuff him, he struggled with them and had to be Tasered in order for the officers to get him into a police cruiser.

According to court documents, he continued to cause a disturbance at the police station, making an obscene gesture to police during his booking photo, giving them an expletive-filled answer when they asked for his phone number, and sticking his head in the prison cell toilet.