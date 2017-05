Police in Sandwich, Massachusetts, are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

At least two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Sandwich, Massachusetts, according to fire officials.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Quaker Meeting House Road.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.

Fire officials said first responders were evaluating 23 students who were on the bus.

No further information was immediately available.