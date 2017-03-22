School Bus Driver Dead After Tree Falls on Bus

An Avon Public Schools bus driver is dead after what appears to be a tragic accident in Avon.

A tree fell on the bus, which then hit a utility pole on Country Club Road around 8:55 a.m., according to police and school officials.

The school bus driver was the only person on the bus and school officials said it appears that gusty wind caused the accident.

The bus driver is a man, according to police. His name and age have not been released. Police said they are working to notify his family.

"Please send your thoughts and prayers to anyone who might be injured," a statement from Avon Public Schools says, in part.

Country Club Road will remain closed between Old Farms and West Avon roads for a few hours, according to Avon police, and police officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene.

Eversource has responded to the scene and turned power off to the utility pole.

A limb from another tree also fell further down the road, hit power lines and caused a transformer fire.

The Eversource website says there are 376 power outages in Avon, or 4 percent of the utility company's customer base in town.