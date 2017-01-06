School Buses Crash in Manchester, Avon

Emergency crews are responding to crashes involving school buses in Manchester and Avon.
A school bus has been involved in a crash at Pitken and East Center streets in Manchester. Police said no children were on board when the bus hit a utility pole.
No information was immediately available on injuries.
The other crash involving a school bus was on Batberry Hill Road in Avon. Two people were on that bus when it rolled over and no injuries are reported.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago