School Bus Rollover in Avon

Two students from the Reggio Magnet School in Avon and the driver were on a school bus when it overturned and landed on its side on Bayberry Hill Road, at Cider Brook Road, in Avon, on Friday morning.

No injuries are reported and the students' parents went to get them.

Bayberry Road is closed.

The road is snow-covered after a storm moved through this morning, but it's not yet clear if weather was a contributing factor to the crash.

In Manchester, a school bus crashed into a utility pole. No children were onboard that bus.