A school bus and a car collided in Marlow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a 1988 Dodge Dakota was traveling westbound on Route 123 attempting to make a sharp turn when it slid on the snow-covered road and hit a 2006 First Student School Bus.

The bus was traveling eastbound, transporting 19 children to Keene Middle School and High School.

None of the students nor the bus driver, identified as Jame French, age 67, of Keene, New Hampshire, were injured.

The driver of the Dodge, Dylan Martin, age 18, of Greenfield, New Hampshire, was also uninjured.

The children were safely escorted off the bus and taken to school by parents or another bus.

There was front end damage to the bumper of the bus as well as front end damage to the car.

Weather and speed were determined to be the cause of the crash and no charges were filed.