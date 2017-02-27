A Massachusetts high school principal spoke to reporters Monday after a 16-year-old student was killed in a crash.

Police say 16-year-old Sydney Coiro crashed her Ford Explorer early Sunday morning in Stoneham. She was the only one in her vehicle when it rolled over around 12:45 a.m. on Pond Street.

State police say the crash happened about a mile away from her house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coiro was a dietary aide at the Bear Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

16-Year-Old Driver Killed in Rollover Crash in Stoneham

16-year-old Sydney Coiro has died after a rollover car accident in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Perry Russom reports. (Published Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017)

"She was a great person," her co-worker, Andrew O'Neil, said. "Very sweet, always made sure everyone had the help they needed in their job, basically being there for them. Overall she was a great friend and a great co-worker to be with."

Coiro was a junior at Stoneham High School. The Superintendent for Stoneham Public Schools says they will have additional counselors available for students at school beginning on Monday.

Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of the crash. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.