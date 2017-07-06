School Warns of Game Encouraging Suicide in Kids

Parents in Natick, Massachusetts, are being warned of the "Blue Whale Challenge," a game that encourages children to commit suicide.

School officials in Natick, Massachusetts, are warning of a game encouraging children to commit suicide.

It's called the Blue Whale Challenge, and it has parents and educators concerned about the consequences. The challenge is targeted at teens, who have to download an app, from which they get 50 different assignments. The last one is to kill themselves.

"I first found out about it on the Natick Moms Facebook page and it was quite scary because it seems like it's something that encourages kids to kill themselves,” said Athena Pandolf, a mom in Natick. "And that is really a scary thing."

"I want to make families aware of a new social media app that I just learned about which could have serious implications," Natick Superintendent Peter Sanchioni said in a statement. "The Blue Whale Challenge is an app that instructs its participants (many preteens) to carry out increasingly dangerous tasks and self-harm over 50 days. Users are encouraged to tag friends on social media and challenge them to participate in the game."

"It is a concern because kids can get so excited about it because it seems like it's a thing to do," said Natick mom Jan Snyder. "Other kids are doing it, and sometimes they might like as a challenge as well, but it's really unsafe."

Dr. Ellen Braaten, an expert in child psychology with Massachusetts General Hospital, warns that these types of games or challenges can tempt vulnerable young people.

"It's mostly troubling because it's the kind of thing that adolescents can get drawn into," said Dr. Braaten. "Not necessarily to act out but adolescence is a very emotional kind of time, and this is very emotionally ridden kind of game."

School officials in Natick are urging parents to monitor their kids social media, and to ask them about any new games or challenges that are making the rounds.