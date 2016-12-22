Schools Collecting CO Detectors in Memory of 9-Year-Old

In memory of 9-year-old Collin Lopes, a school in Acushnet, Massachusetts, is kicking off a campaign to collect carbon monoxide detectors. (Published 9 minutes ago)

An Acushnet, Massachusetts school is kicking off a campaign to collect carbon monoxide detectors in memory of a 9-year-old boy.

The initiative is called “Collin’s Challenge.”

Classmates of 9-year-old Collin Lopes want to make sure everyone in Acushnet has a working carbon monoxide detector.

Fire Chief Kevin Gallagher said, “We’ll come knocking on your door and we will give you one of these carbon monoxide detectors and we will even install it for you.”

Officials Issue Warning After Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Starting Thursday, collection boxes designed by students will be placed at the elementary and middle schools, along with the fire and police departments.

People can donate plug-in CO detector.

Superintendent Stephen Donovan said, “It’s important to channel that grief into something positive.”

Two weeks ago, Collin along with his father, Joseph, lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning inside their own home. There were no detectors inside.

The tragedy has hit home with everyone in this town.

They will be collecting CO detectors up until January 31, which would have been Collin’s tenth birthday.