Scientologists Agree to Sell Historic Boston Landmark

The Church of Scientology’s Boston branch has finally agreed to sell the historic Alexandra Hotel in the South End, the Boston Globe reports.

Originally listed for sale in December 2014, the building will be bought by Eric Hoagland, son of CVS Pharmacy founder Ralph Hoagland.

Located on the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street, the area surrounding the Alexandra Hotel has seen the effects of gentrification. The hotel itself, however, has remained outdated.

The Church bought the 142-year-old building in 2008 for $4.5 million with hopes of renovating it, but they were never able to fulfill the desired restoration.

The Scientologists are currently renting out office space in Quincy while they raise enough money to renovate an office building in Allston.