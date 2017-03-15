Officials are investigating after a 3-alarm fire completely destroyed a New Hampshire business.

Seabrook Fire Department said firefighters were called to the blaze at 207 Ocean Ave., a two-story wood frame building with Catalano's Market downstairs and apartments above, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire Breaks Out in Seabrook, New Hampshire

A three-alarm fire broke out in Seabrook, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Mutual aid came from 14 different fire companies in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

It's not clear how many people were displaced by the fire.

No other details were immediately provided.