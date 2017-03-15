Officials: 3-Alarm Fire Destroys Building With Market, Apartments | NECN
Officials: 3-Alarm Fire Destroys Building With Market, Apartments

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Newburyport Fire Department

    Officials are investigating after a 3-alarm fire completely destroyed a New Hampshire business.

    Seabrook Fire Department said firefighters were called to the blaze at 207 Ocean Ave., a two-story wood frame building with Catalano's Market downstairs and apartments above, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    Mutual aid came from 14 different fire companies in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

    It's not clear how many people were displaced by the fire.

    No other details were immediately provided.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

