Sean Spicer Snaps Photos With Fans at Fenway Park
Sean Spicer Snaps Photos With Fans at Fenway Park

By Tim Jones

    Sean Spicer Snaps Photos With Fans at Fenway Park

    Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may no longer be doing press briefings from the West Wing, but that didn't stop him from chatting it up with fans at Fenway Park. 

    Photographer Dan Brown, who was at Saturday's game, snagged a picture with Spicer. 

    He said Spicer couldn't have been nicer and even joked that he should buy the former press secretary a beer. 

    Kevin O'Keefe posted a photo to Twitter with the caption, "My friends met (former) press secretary Sean Spicer at the Red Sox game today.” 

