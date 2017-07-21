Search Continues for Home Invasion Suspects | NECN
BREAKING: 
WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Search Continues for Home Invasion Suspects

By Katelyn Flint

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    The search continues for three men who tied up a woman and a teenager and ransacked a Randolph, Massachusetts, home in front of three small children. 

    The incident happened Thursday morning at a Highland Avenue home. 

    The suspects allegedly rang the doorbell to the home, where Hong Tran was watching the children. 

    She was inside with her 8-year-old daughter Nancy and three other kids. 

    When they answered the door they said three men barged in, shoving Tran to the floor and tying her and her 17-year-old nephew up. 

    Nancy Tran said one man had a knife and ordered the other children to sit on the couch as they ransacked the home. 

    We're told they stole a purse, electronics and cash. 

    Police say the suspects they are looking for are in their 20s.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices