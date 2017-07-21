Search Continues for Home Invasion Suspects

The search continues for three men who tied up a woman and a teenager and ransacked a Randolph, Massachusetts, home in front of three small children.

The incident happened Thursday morning at a Highland Avenue home.

The suspects allegedly rang the doorbell to the home, where Hong Tran was watching the children.

She was inside with her 8-year-old daughter Nancy and three other kids.

When they answered the door they said three men barged in, shoving Tran to the floor and tying her and her 17-year-old nephew up.

Nancy Tran said one man had a knife and ordered the other children to sit on the couch as they ransacked the home.

We're told they stole a purse, electronics and cash.

Police say the suspects they are looking for are in their 20s.