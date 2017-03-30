Rescuers Continue Search for Missing Plainville, Conn. Man

The body of the missing Plainville man who was last seen before going hiking over the weekend was found on Wednesday.

Arthur Williams, 64, went hiking Saturday near Metacomet Trail, by Pinnacle Mountain, in New Britain and had been reported missing since.

Police said the 64-year-old's body was located by a police helicopter on Wednesday in the wooded area where police were searching.

It was not clear how or when Williams died, but police said there were no signs of foul play.

Plainfield police provided assistance Wednesday to Plainville police by supplying a drone to fly over the area.

Searchers with K9s were also on the ground Wednesday to look for the missing man.

Williams' family said Arthur was an experienced hiker.