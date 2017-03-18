Search Underway for 21-Year-Old Waltham Man

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old Waltham, Massachusetts, man.

Osama Khan, 21, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Police say the man was last known to be at the Burlington Mall Friday at 10 p.m.

Khan is described as Middle Eastern, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, black eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a brown checkered long sleeve shirt, black pants, brown leather shoes and black thick framed glasses.

Anyone with information on Khan’s location is asked to call the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.