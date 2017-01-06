Police Searching Home of Man Accused of Harassing Black Family | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Searching Home of Man Accused of Harassing Black Family

By Katelyn Flint and Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Authorities in Massachusetts executed a search warrant at the home of a man accused of harassing a black family by tossing banana peels on their property. (Published 13 minutes ago)

    Authorities in Massachusetts executed a search warrant at the home of a man accused of harassing a black family by tossing banana peels on their property.

    Robert Ivarson, 49, of Lexington was arrested Saturday on several charges, including three counts of civil rights violations and one count of criminal harassment.

    Police in Lexington would not discuss what they are looking for or what they have found.

    A lieutenant at the scene could only say this is search is connected to the "same defendant, but possibly separate incident."

    The search warrant execution started Thursday, but continued Friday morning.

    Ivarson's elderly parents are also still living in the home.

    No other details were immediately available.

    It's not clear if Ivarson has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices