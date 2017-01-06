Authorities in Massachusetts executed a search warrant at the home of a man accused of harassing a black family by tossing banana peels on their property. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Search Underway At Home of Man Accused of Harassing Black Family

Authorities in Massachusetts executed a search warrant at the home of a man accused of harassing a black family by tossing banana peels on their property.

Robert Ivarson, 49, of Lexington was arrested Saturday on several charges, including three counts of civil rights violations and one count of criminal harassment.

Police in Lexington would not discuss what they are looking for or what they have found.

A lieutenant at the scene could only say this is search is connected to the "same defendant, but possibly separate incident."

The search warrant execution started Thursday, but continued Friday morning.

Ivarson's elderly parents are also still living in the home.

No other details were immediately available.

It's not clear if Ivarson has an attorney.