Day 4 of All-Out Manhunt for Escaped Prisoner

Neighbors have confirmed to necn that this is James Morales, the ex-Army reservist accused of stealing weapons from a Worcester, Massachusetts, armory.

The all-out manhunt for an escaped prisoner accused of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts back in 2015 is now stretching into its fourth day.

This comes as a police source tells NBC Boston that the car stolen by an escaped inmate on Sunday was found in Framingham, Massachusetts, just a block from his ex-girlfriend's house.

Police have been searching the area of the ex-girlfriend's home but have yet to find James Walker Morales, who escaped from Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Saturday night.

The U.S. Marshal's Service confirms it is searching for Morales, saying he may be armed is considered to be extremely dangerous.

Search for Escaped Inmate Continues

The search for an inmate who escaped from a Rhode Island detention center on Saturday continues. (Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017)

Morales remains on the run and police said he may be in Massachusetts, or he could also be in another state by now.

The prison warden said Morales climbed up onto a basketball hoop, cut through wire, got onto the roof during outside recreation, then jumped down and climbed a barbed wire fence to get out. Blood was found in various areas of facilities, so officials believe Morales is wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Morales is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck and was bald at the time of his escape.

Early Sunday morning, a Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit tracked Morales to the area under an Interstate 95 overpass near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. At that location, police found what appeared to be discarded prison clothing with blood on it.

The investigation suggested Morales stole a car from the parking lot of the BK Mart tobacco store on Route 1 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, around 7 p.m. An employee at the BK Mart said the customer who had her car stolen left it unlocked and running while she was in the store. She added that the customer's phone was still in the car.

Authorities urge anyone who spots Morales to call 911, and those with information are asked to call U.S. Marshals at 508-368-7300.

The FBI says Morales - a former Army reservist - stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. He was arrested in New York days after the theft, and most of the guns were later recovered.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009, including a child rape charge for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's young daughter.