The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after a kayak with a damaged cell phone inside was located in the water near Fort Gorges Island off Portland, Maine.

The kayak was found Sunday night around 8:45 by a person who reported it to the Coast Guard.

Crews searched by air and by sea Sunday night for the potential missing person.

The kayak is not labeled with contact information and there are no correlating reports of a missing person.

Anyone with information on a missing kayaker or the missing kayak should contact the Coast Guard at at 617- 223-8558.