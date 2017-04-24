Seasonable Start to Week to Give Way to Rain

Today (Monday): Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 70 inland, 60 coast. Overnight Monday Night: Clouds thicken. Lows around 50, 40s north. Tuesday: Rain develops, cool. Temperatures only in the 40s.

Weak high pressure centered overhead today brings another day of dry and seasonable temperatures to New England for the start of the work week. High clouds will filter in as the day progresses as an area of low pressure moves up the Eastern Seaboard.

Temperatures will crest well into the upper 60s to low 70s inland today with sea breezes developing along the coast, keeping those locales in the upper 50s to low 60s. Low clouds may linger into the afternoon along the south coast and Cape/Islands.

Clouds build into the region tonight as low pressure approaches. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s south and mid 30s north with higher terrain reaching closer to freezing. A raw Tuesday is in store with steady rain moving in and an onshore wind developing.

Heavier and more widespread rains move in towards the evening. Highs will only reach into the upper 40s south with a few 50s popping up on the South Shore. Coastal flooding may become an issue along the coast with strong east fetch off of the Atlantic Ocean during multiple astronomically high tides, resulting in minor splashover, a 1-foot storm surge and 8-to-11-foot seas just offshore.

Inundation of vulnerable shoreline roads and beach erosion is possible. High tide in Boston Tuesday night may flirt with flood stage. We're expecting a widespread 1-to-2 inches of rainfall when all is said and done Thursday morning.

Rain continues through the day on Wednesday, falling heavily at times. Southeast winds blow 10-to-12 mph. Highs on Wednesday will reach into the low 60s north and south. Conditions begin to improve on Thursday as storm system begins to pull away from New England with light rain and drizzle lingering in the morning. Expecting skies break by the afternoon.

Moderating highs are forecasted on Thursday with temperatures reaching into the upper 60s to low 70s south across the region. A cold front approaches from the Great Lakes on Friday. Expecting cloudy skies and warm temperatures into the low 70s.

A cold front may bring a few showers and even a rumble of thunder for some locations. Warm and pleasant weather looks to continue into the weekend with Saturday reaching well into the 70s. A warm front lifts across New England on Sunday. More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.