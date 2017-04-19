Seasonable Temperatures With April Showers on the Way

A pedestrian heads towards his car in rain and high winds, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Birmingham, Ala. A weather pattern that could be associated with El Nino has turned winter upside-down across the U.S. during a week of heavy holiday travel, bringing spring-like warmth to the Northeast, a risk of tornadoes in the South and so much snow in parts of the West that there are concerns about avalanches. On Christmas Day, it could be warmer in New York City than Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A chilly high-pressure system in southeastern Canada has pushed more seasonable air into New England.

Clouds that were so thick in Maine yesterday have thinned out, and where we had clear sky in western New England, it turned a bit more cloudy overnight.

A few areas of light frost early this morning with temperatures near 32° in spots.

A low-pressure system moving in through the Great Lakes will tend to weaken as it arrives in New England later today.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

That means thickening clouds, with a chance of light rain in Vermont by sunset. High temperature in the 50s. A little cooler near the shore with a continued onshore breeze.

Periods of rain in northern New England, with a few showers and southern New England overnight, low temperature in the 30s and 40s. In eastern and northern Maine it's cold enough that we have a light coating of snow by sunrise tomorrow.

One system moves off shore tomorrow with partial clearing in a high temperature close to 60°. The next weather system arrives later in the day with more showers, and perhaps a steady rain developing at night.

A weak area of low pressure crosses New England on Friday with periods of rain likely, maybe a few sunny breaks near the south coast. High temperature in the 40s north, and 50s south.

Our the weekend does not look stellar, it should turn mostly dry especially later Saturday, and the first part of Sunday. But our sky may remain mostly cloudy however, with high temperatures generally in the 50s.

The weekend forecast is not high confidence as there are a lot of moving parts.

Another more potent system will be approaching from the south later Sunday into Monday with a chance of another period of rain and high temperature again in the 50s.