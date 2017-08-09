2nd Loaded Gun Recovered at Logan Airport in a Week

TSA officers at Logan Airport recovered a loaded gun on Monday morning, the second loaded gun discovered in less than a week.

According to the agency, officers discovered the loaded firearm at the security checkpoint on Monday morning around 8:45 a.m.

The .380 kaliber Kel-Tec pistol had one bullet chambered along with three additional loaded magazines found in a Pittsburgh-bound passenger's carry-on luggage.

The 36-year old man, whose name was not released, was arrested by state police. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Last Wednesday, Kyle Maguire, 28, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was arrested for carrying a loaded .9mm gun in his carry-on luggage.

There have been a total of five firearms detected in carry-on luggage at Logan Airport this year.