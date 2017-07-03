4 Tornadoes Touch Down in Maine Over the Weekend

Four tornadoes touched down Maine on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
One tornado had 100-110 mile per hour winds that struck Bridgeton and injured one person.
Minimal damage was found in an assessment by National Weather Service meteorologists. A pontoon boat was flipped, and some fences were damaged along the western shore of Sebago Lake.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Lake Sebago, Maine the same day, and then crossed the lake. It was rated an EF-0.
In West Bridgton, Maine, law enforcement said trees and houses were damaged and roads were impassable from debris.
Published at 5:18 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago