4 Tornadoes Touch Down in Maine Over the Weekend | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

4 Tornadoes Touch Down in Maine Over the Weekend

By Sarah Betancourt and Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Lake Sebago, Maine.

    (Published Monday, July 3, 2017)

    Four tornadoes touched down Maine on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

    One tornado had 100-110 mile per hour winds that struck Bridgeton and injured one person.

    Minimal damage was found in an assessment by National Weather Service meteorologists. A pontoon boat was flipped, and some fences were damaged along the western shore of Sebago Lake. 

    The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Lake Sebago, Maine the same day, and then crossed the lake. It was rated an EF-0.

    In West Bridgton, Maine, law enforcement said trees and houses were damaged and roads were impassable from debris.

    Published at 5:18 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices