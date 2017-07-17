Second Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Shooting

Stratford police have arrested a second man on murder charges in connection with a shooting on Saturday, May 27.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Cris Concepcion, of Bridgeport. He has been charged with murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a permit.

He was held on a $750,000 bond and he’s scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on July 26.

Brandyn Ford, 24, of Stratford, was previously arrested and charged with murder, risk of injury to minors, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on $1.25 million bond and is due in court on July 21.







