2nd Teen Accused of Attacking Chinese Food Delivery Driver

Milford police have arrested a second juvenile from Bridgeport in connection with the carjacking and assault of a Chinese food delivery person last Thursday.

Police said they charged another Bridgeport boy and took him into custody.

Police previously arrested a 14-year-old Bridgeport boy who they said is suspected of hitting the delivery driver in the head and stealing his car and cell phone.

Police received a report of a fight on Noble Avenue, near Broad Street, at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 and learned that a juvenile hit the delivery driver in the head with a blunt object and robbed him. The delivery driver needed to be taken to the hospital to treat his injuries, according to police.

Police then tried to stop a car at Meadowside Road and Seaside Avenue. Two people ran from the scene and the car rolled into a utility pole, police said.

During a search, police found the 14-year-old. Both juveniles have been charged with carjacking, first-degree larceny, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, interfering with arrest and conspiracy to commit.

The second person police took into custody is also accused of kicking out a rear window of a Milford police vehicle when he was arrested in Stamford.