Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Hold Town Meeting in Pittsfield

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is planning to hold a public town hall meeting in Pittsfield at Berkshire Community College.

Warren's office says the Massachusetts Democrat will hear from constituents and plans to "discuss her work in Washington fighting for Massachusetts families."

The public meeting comes days after Warren participated in a Senate trip to spend the Fourth of July with troops in Afghanistan. Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, led a group of senators to Pakistan and Afghanistan for the holiday weekend.

The town hall also comes as Republicans in Congress work to pass a bill aimed at repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Warren has blasted the GOP bill, calling it a "monstrosity" that will cost lives.

The town hall is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.