Senator Elizabeth Warren gathered with demonstrators in Boston today to express show support for the Affordable Care Act.

Warren hosted the “Save Health Care Rally” at Faneuil Hall along with Senator Ed Markey. Both senators are at the forefront of the fight against Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation along with Boston’s Mayor Marty Walsh showed their support by attending today’s event.

Previous talk of dismantling the Affordable Care Act has consistently been met with a promise of veto from President Barack Obama. Now, ahead of a Trump presidency, Warren wants to make sure these services remain in effect.

“If Republicans try to rip healthcare out of the hands of millions of Americans we will fight them every step of the way,” Warren said.

Carla Lievano, a single-mother, is worried about losing her health benefits if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

“I could lose my health benefits,” Lievano said. “I’m very low income. I don’t know how I would take care of [my daughter]. She’s on MassHealth.”

The uncertainty of coverage, even among those using MassHealth, is augmented by stories from Sarah Grow. Grow’s mother exhausted her insurance policy during her battle with cancer. She spoke at the rally and told the crowds that the Affordable Care Act saved her mother’s life.

“My mom was able to be released from her current policy and buy a hefty plan to cover all she needed,” Grow explained.

The cost of the Affordable Care Act is still a concern for many, something Congressman Richard Neal says Democrats acknowledge.

“We all knew there would be bumps,” Neal said. “But it has also been very successful so let’s smooth out the bumps and sand out the edges.”

Today’s rally was just one of the dozens held around the United States supporting the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Social Security.