New Hampshire Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen are planning a roundtable discussion on Monday to address the American Health Care Act and its potential effects on the state.

Senator Hassan has been very vocal about her dissatisfaction with the new healthcare policies proposed by the Trump Administration that would repeal both the Affordable Care Act and New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion plan. Additionally, both public health and substance misuse treatment experts have commented that the AHCA could intensify the opioid crisis.Both Hassan and Shaheen believe the American Health Care Act will have a detrimental effect on New Hampshire and will stifle both senators’ efforts in fighting against fentanyl, heroin, and opioid addiction.

Hassan and Shaheen are working alongside the Laconia Police Chief Chris Adams, Laconia Fire Deputy Chief Shawn Riley, and other local recovery and treatment providers to battle the opioid crisis. Together they will hold a press conference to discuss the future of the state of New Hampshire.