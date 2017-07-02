1 Dead, Another Injured in Bolton Crash

Crashes in Shrewsbury, Bolton, and near Bourne all occurred within an hour on Sunday.

A fatal crash occurred on a Massachusetts highway on Sunday afternoon in Bolton.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a crash at 4:05pm on Route 495 Northbound, at Exit 27, in Bolton.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Brian Labriola of the Leominster Barracks indicates that a 2004 Mercury was traveling on Route 495 northbound when it took Exit 27 for Route 117. The Mercury lost control and went across the exit divider onto the on ramp for Route 495 northbound. The Mercury rolled over and both people in the vehicle were ejected.

One of the occupants, a female, was transported by Lifeflight to UMass Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The second occupant, a male, was transported by Bolton Emergency Medical Services to Marlboro Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victims have not been identified at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor by State Police.



