Firefighters Rescue People From Burning Home

Firefighters rescued several people hanging from windows of a burning multi-family house in New Britain on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the home at 116 West St. and left people trapped on the upper floors, according to fire officials.

Firefighters had to rescue as many as six or eight people who were hanging from windows, the fire chief said.

Four people were taken to the hospital, including one person who suffered serious smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for exhaustion.

Developing Thousands of Flights Canceled as Snowstorm Pounds Northeast

Mayor Erin Stewart said the city opened a nearby school to use as a shelter for families who were forced into the snow by the fire.

In all, about 15 people were affected, she said.