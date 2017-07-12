Service Suspended on MBTA's Green Line Due to Power Problem | NECN
Service Suspended on MBTA's Green Line Due to Power Problem

By Mike Pescaro

    Riders are being forced to walk the tracks due to power problems on the MBTA's Green Line.

    Service was suspended Wednesday on part of the MBTA's Green Line due to a power problem.

    The MBTA confirms that service has been suspended between Arlington Station and Government Center.

    The issue is impacting service at those two stops, as well as Boylston Station, where the power problem occurred, and Park Street.

    It was not clear how long service would be out. Photos shared on social media showed some riders being forced to walk on the tracks.

    MBTA officials are asking the public to use the Orange Line between Back Bay and Haymarket/North Station in the meantime.

