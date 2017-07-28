Thirteen beaches on Massachusetts' South Shore have been closed this week due to high levels of bacteria found in the water.

The other 52 salt-water beaches on the South Shore have been deemed safe for swimming and remain open.

The high levels of bacteria are most likely the result of runoff rainwater that was contaminated. Certain beaches saw bacteria levels four times the limit while others were closed as a precuation.

In all, 65 South Shore beaches were tested for intestinal bacteria found in humans and animals that can cause disease.

The following beaches have been closed for swimming:

Milton Street

Rice Road

Sachem Street

Channing Street

Brant Rock

Fieldston

Green Harbor

Rexhame

Sunrise

White Horse Beach

Hingham

Lighthouse

Humarock

Water quality tests results for Cape Cod, the South Coast, and North Shore can be seen viewed here.

It's unclear when these beaches will reopen.